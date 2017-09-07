Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Culinary stars in new documentary on secret world of Michelin (VIDEO)

Thursday September 7, 2017
07:48 AM GMT+8

A screenshot of a scene from ‘Michelin Stars: Tales from the Kitchen’ which will screen September 23.A screenshot of a scene from ‘Michelin Stars: Tales from the Kitchen’ which will screen September 23.NEW YORK, Sept 7 ― A constellation of some of the world's biggest culinary stars including Daniel Humm, Rene Redzepi, Alain Ducasse and Yoshihiro Narisawa appear in a new documentary that seeks to expose the “greatness and flaws” of the Michelin guide.

Set to bow at the San Sebastian Film International Festival later this month, Michelin Stars: Tales from the Kitchen, takes viewers behind the scenes into the hush-hush world of the most prestigious, and arguably controversial, gastronomic system in the industry.

The documentary by Danish filmmaker Rasmus Dinesen was filmed over two years, and features interviews with 15 Michelin-starred chefs from around the world, including Japan, Denmark, France, and the US.

“At a moment in time when humanity is obsessed with food ― photographing every dish, worshipping cooks and flaunting trophy meals on social media ― this documentary goes under the surface and offers an in-depth, honest and relevant view into the world and day-to-day of Michelin chefs and restaurants,” reads the movie synopsis. 

“Telling tales from a grand menu of culinary temples as well as digging into the greatness and flaws of the Michelin Guide in this golden age of gastronomy.”

Michelin Stars is part of the film festival's culinary selection and will screen September 23. ― AFP-Relaxnews

