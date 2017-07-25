Copenhagen food festival to feature dream team chef collaborations

Copenhagen Cooking and Food Festival, 2016. — AFP picCOPENHAGEN, July 25 — Copenhagen will be the centre of the food world next month, when a star-studded line-up of top chefs descend on the city for the Copenhagen Cooking and Food Festival.

For 10 days, the city will play host to some of the buzziest names in food including Anne-Sophie Pic, Dominique Crenn, Hideaki Sato, Danny Bowien and Sean Brock.

Under the theme “Breaking the New”, chefs and attendees will explore subjects like sustainability and the next generation of chefs and entrepreneurs.

About 80,000 people are expected to attend.

While the Danish capital owes much of its popularity as a global dining destination to Noma restaurant, four-time titleholder of the world’s best restaurant, the city continues to orbit the upper sphere of avant-garde gastronomy thanks to the rise of New Nordic and Scandinavian cuisine.

In the latest Michelin Guide for Nordic Cities 2017, inspectors bestowed Geranium restaurant with three stars. The restaurant is helmed by chef Rasmus Kofoed, who won the Bocuse d’Or in 2011.

The Bocuse d’Or is one of the most prestigious cooking competitions in the world akin to the real-life Iron Chef.

This year, Kofoed will invite two of the world’s top-ranked female chefs Anne Sophie-Pic — the first female chef in France to unlock three Michelin stars for her restaurant Maison Pic — and Dominique Crenn — the top-ranked female chef in the US, who holds two Michelin stars for restaurant Atelier Crenn — into his kitchen where the trio will prepare a special meal for guests Aug. 20.

Other collaborations include Bowien of Mission Chinese Food and Relae alum Lisa Lov, bettern known as Tigermom, along with Mads Refslund and Musling Bistro. — AFP-Relaxnews

* The festival runs August 18 to August 27.