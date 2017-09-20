CN Traveler lists 97 restaurants worth traveling for in special food edition

Arpège by chef Alain Passard makes CN Traveler's list of 97 international restaurants worth traveling for. — AFP pic PARIS, Sept 20 — Editors at CN Traveler have compiled a list of 97 restaurants around the world that are worth traveling to for the publication’s October Food issue.

If the premise sounds familiar, it may be because it has a similar ring to Michelin’s definition of a three-starred meal: Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey.

For their list, the magazine worked on the same basis, reaching out to their network of international writers, chefs and restaurateurs to name the restaurant where they’d want to tuck into their last meal, or would fly halfway around the world for.

The list, editors claim, isn’t about the latest, trendiest and most avant-garde restaurants, but about “dishes they can’t stop dreaming about.”

Restaurants on the international list span cities in Austria, England, France, Italy, Mexico, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam and Australia.

The US edition of the magazine dedicated a separate listing for the best restaurants in America, with 49 addresses.

Check out the international list online and in the October Food issue. — AFP-Relaxnews