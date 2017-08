Chefs battle it out for most creative sushi plate (VIDEO)

In the Gallery

Sushi creations by Poland’s Pawel Trzaskowski are pictured at the creative sushi open competition during World Sushi Cup Japan 2017 in Tokyo August 25, 2017. — Reuters pic



Eduardo Augusto Neves Dias from Portugal makes sushi at the creative sushi open competition during World Sushi Cup Japan 2017 in Tokyo August 25, 2017. — Reuters pic



A competitor makes sushi at the creative sushi open competition during World Sushi Cup Japan 2017 in Tokyo August 25, 2017. — Reuters pic



Sandra Mari Saito from Brazil makes sushi at the creative Sushi open competition during World Sushi Cup Japan 2017 in Tokyo August 25, 2017. — Reuters pic



A competitor makes sushi at the creative sushi open competition during World Sushi Cup Japan 2017 in Tokyo August 25, 2017. — Reuters pic



Knives and other equipment are placed on a competitor’s table at the creative sushi open competition during World Sushi Cup Japan 2017 in Tokyo August 25, 2017. — Reuters pic



Pieces of fish are placed on a competitor’s table at the creative sushi open competition during World Sushi Cup Japan 2017 in Tokyo August 25, 2017. — Reuters pic



Chang Chia-Hsiang from Taiwan arranges sushi on a plate at the creative sushi open competition during World Sushi Cup Japan 2017 in Tokyo August 25, 2017. — Reuters pic



Sushi creations by Russia’s Vladimir Pak are pictured at the creative sushi open competition during World Sushi Cup Japan 2017 in Tokyo August 25, 2017. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Aug 26 — Thirty sushi chefs from around the world compete at the annual World Sushi Cup Japan to win the title for the most creative sushi plate of the year.

Judges decided on their creativity and originality using about 20 to 40 pieces of sushi.

A Russian chef who runs a restaurant in Norway won, after two previous unsuccessful attempts. —Reuters

