Burgers and corndogs for dessert at Singapore’s Cake Avenue

What you think see may not be what you get. Cake Avenue’s new dessert menu by pastry chef ET Yew offers desserts resembling American diner food. — Picture by Sonia Yeo via TODAYSINGAPORE, Sept 1 — A haven for fun and playful desserts, Cake Avenue’s head pastry chef E T Yew, 35, has created a new dessert menu of American diner food that is sweet rather than savoury.

“I wanted something to do that’s fun and playful. Something that tricks your senses. Your mind is thinking that it’s supposed to be salty but then (in) your mouth (it) is sweet. That’s the fun part of it,” said Yew.

Burger buns, for example, are made of vanilla butter cake, while raspberry sauce is used to illustrate ketchup.

The launch of the new dessert menu is part of the Cake Avenue’s 17th anniversary.

Co-owners Wong Chuan Sheng, 43, and Natalie Koh, 37 started Cake Avenue in 2000 selling custom design cakes. Two years ago in 2015, they expanded the business and opened a cafe.

Yew has been its pastry chef for seven years.

“I started doing custom design cakes with simpler designs in the beginning and as I progressed, I did more realistic, 3D kind of cakes,” said Yew, who has created cakes resembling branded handbags to local food such as bak chor mee and wanton noodles.

To ensure he incorporated as much detail as possible into the dish, Yew bought a few burgers from different restaurants to help him in his creation.

“We got a few different burgers to look at how it’s composed of and the ratio of the meat to the bun and the size as well,” Yew said.

One of the items on the menu, Diner Sliders and Fries is chocolate ice cream sandwiched between vanilla butter cake and topped with raspberry (ketchup) and passion fruit curd (mustard).

The creations, Yew added, involved careful thought beyond aesthetics. The ingredients were chosen because their flavours are “well-balanced” together.

“The sourness of the fruits actually contrast the sweetness of the chocolate ice cream and the richness of the cup cake,” he said.

Yew is already thinking about his next menu, and hopes to launch it in “five to six months”.

“I definitely have a lot more fun, playful dessert concepts that I have in mind already for the next menu. It will be a different cuisine this time,” Yew said.

Cake Avenue is located at 33 Lorong Kilat, #01-01/02. — TODAY