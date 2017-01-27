Bird flu-hit Hungarian foie gras producers appeal for help (VIDEO)

BUDAPEST, Jan 27 — The locals eat it cold with onions.

But in Budapest foie gras is a key ingredient in high class restaurants popular with tourists.

The pate is made from geese and duck livers.

But thanks to a bird flu outbreak prices in recent months have doubled.

Mid week a kilo in the market cost almost US$45 (RM199).

Csaba Szabo, “Macesz Huszar” Restaurant manager, says: “We've been finding it hard to get supplies since December as we use goose liver, duck breast and goose leg in large quantities. During the holidays it was so expensive we almost couldn't afford it.”

A laboratory worker carries out an autopsy on dead wild geese, looking for evidence of the bird flu virus, in the laboratory of the Hungarian national food safety authority in Budapest January 24, 2017. — Reuters pic Three million birds have been culled in recent months.

And this week Hungary asked for financial help from the European Union.

It's one of the world's leading foie gras producers behind France.

But this year output could halve.

Head of Poultry Product Board Attila Csorbai says: “The loss of stock will severely affect the Hungarian water poultry results in 2017. Even if the virus disappears immediately it would take four to five months to rebuild stock levels.”

Bird flu outbreaks occur every eight to 10 years.

And foie gras producers want a permanent support mechanism.

Csorbai says: “If we are to preserve an important part of European cultural and gastronomical heritage the EU Commission must build it into the European damage compensation mechanisms — it is clear that this virus is not disappearing.”

Hungary's producers fear jobs losses without support.

And say the total economic fallout could reach almost US$35 million. — Reuters