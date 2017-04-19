Last updated -- GMT+8

Behold the Starbucks version of the unicorn latte

Wednesday April 19, 2017
07:59 AM GMT+8

The Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino will only be available for a limited time from April 19 to 23. ― AFP picThe Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino will only be available for a limited time from April 19 to 23. ― AFP picNEW YORK, April 19 ― Starbucks has latched onto the unicorn trend with the launch of a new dessert drink that changes colours and flavours.

Just when we thought the trend was trotting off into the distance and being displaced by mermaid toast, the coffee giant has created the Unicorn Frappuccino blended beverage which, like its elusive and mythical inspiration, will only be available for a limited time.

For a bit of magic, the blended drink starts out purple, sweet and fruity.

But give it a few swirls, and the drink changes from purple to pink, and the flavour from sweet to tangy and tart.

The more you swirl, the more the drink changes.

The drink is a crème Frappuccino made with a dusting of pink powder, mango syrup, and layered with a sour blue drizzle. It's finished with vanilla whipped cream and a sprinkle of sweet pink and sour blue powder topping.

Brooklyn café The End is widely cited as having invented the unicorn latte, which was described as the next rainbow bagel.

Despite its name, The End's drink contains no coffee, but instead is made with ginger, lemon, coconut milk, blue green algae, maca root, vanilla, dates, turmeric and pomegranate powder.

Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino is available April 19 to 23 at participating stores in the US, Canada and Mexico. ― AFP-Relaxnews

