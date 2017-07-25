Beer created for women sparks online outcry

Aurosa. — AFP picNEW YORK, July 25 — A beer created specifically for women has generated backlash from its target market, with female consumers chiding the concept developed to “celebrate femininity in all its forms”.

Pitched as a premium, lifestyle beer, Aurosa comes dressed in an Instagram-worthy marbled bottle and is made in a brewery in the Czech Republic.

But during its recent launch in the UK, lady drinkers weren’t ready to swallow the product’s messaging of a gender-specific beer which embodies “a woman’s strength and a girl’s tenderness.”

“This #beerforher malarkey mocks every woman struggling in this industry. We don’t need patronising, Aurosa,” wrote one Twitter user.

Over on Instagram, the product received similar reactions.

“This is the dumbest thing I’ve seen in a while. This is a joke, right?”

“Hey, 1953 called, they wanted their gender stereotypes back...”

Brewed in the Rychvald castle in the Czech Republic, the unfiltered, semi-dark beer is made with locally sourced hops from the Zatec region, water from Ondrejnik Mountain and Viennese malt, to produce a soft caramel after-taste.

Meanwhile, in response to the backlash, Aurosa founder Martina Smirova took to the brand’s Facebook page to stand by its message.

“Our goal is to create a beautiful product in order to celebrate women’s femininity and elegance,” reads the post.

“If you don’t find yourself in favor of it, we are truly sorry to not have you on our side, however, we remain truthful to our product. Aurosa was not intended to offend anyone’s views or feelings. Thank you for being a part of the discussion.”

Aurosa is hardly the first female-friendly beer created to try to corner a major beer-drinking market.

In 2011, Molson Coors launched a pink, “girlie” beer called Animee, which was pitched as lightly spakling, finely filtered and fresh tasting.

Animee was launched to try and succeed where another other girlie beer, Copenhagen, had failed.

Both were ultimately pulled from shelves. — AFP-Relaxnews