Anthony Bourdain’s food waste doco ‘Wasted!’ drops first trailer (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Aug 25 — A fresh trailer has been unleashed for Wasted! The Story of Food Waste — a documentary which addresses the global food waste problem and stars a raft of modern culinary icons who are peddling positive change.

Led by top American chef Anthony Bourdain, the trailer shows a glimpse of how chefs view the issue of food waste and what can be done to combat the alarming — yet solvable — issue, which sees up to 40 per cent of food in the United States ends up in a landfill, and approximately 1.3 billion tons of food, worth US$218 billion (RM932.7 billion), thrown out annually, according to the doco.

Approximately 1.3 billion tons of food, worth US$218b, is thrown out annually, according to the doco. — maerzkind/Istock.com pic via AFPHelmed by co-directors Anna Chai and Nari Kye, and also featuring cameos from chefs such as Dan Barber, Mario Batali, Danny Bowien and Massimo Bottura, the creation of the eco-minded movie was supported by The Rockefeller Foundation, which last year made a US$130 million commitment to cut food waste in half by 2030.

Neon's Super LTD will release Wasted! in select theatres and on VOD on October 13. — AFP-Relaxnews