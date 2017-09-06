Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

After 13 years, chocolate maker delivers ‘fourth flavour’ (VIDEO)

Wednesday September 6, 2017
09:16 AM GMT+8

SHANGHAI, Sept 6 — Chocolate maker Barry Callebaut yesterday unveiled what it calls the "fourth type" of chocolate, after milk, dark and white — ruby.

At a media event in China's eastern economic hub of Shanghai, Barry Callebaut CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique said the new type of chocolate, of a dark pink hue, is made from the Ruby bean and tested successfully on the Chinese market.

Ruby chocolates are displayed during a launch event held by chocolate maker Barry Callebaut in Shanghai September 5, 2017. — Reuters pic Ruby chocolates are displayed during a launch event held by chocolate maker Barry Callebaut in Shanghai September 5, 2017. — Reuters pic To create it, neither berries, artificial berry flavours, nor colour, was added, according to its press release. Barry Callebaut said that over 13 years of research has been put into producing it.

Tastewise, it is a mix of a sour, fruity, and berry taste unique red colour, said Martin Diez, a chef for Barry Callebaut. — Reuters

