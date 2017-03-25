Low wages trigger high debts among police
PETALING JAYA, March 25 — The escalating cost of living in urban areas can result in lowly-paid police personnel incurring high debts. “They are in such a situation as their monthly salaries are inadequate,” Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam, the chairman of the Centre for Public Policy Studies told Malay Mail. The government, he added,... Read more
Read All About It
- Witness a crime, use VSP
- In liberalism survey, Malaysians say yes to both free speech and Sedition Act
- Civil servants in Opposition states can apply for PPA1M, says Najib
- In bitter land dispute with state, Suhakam finding offers hope to Tongod settlers
- Selangor BN launches ‘Ops Yawas’
- RM50,000 would serve UniKL scholars better, Rafizi tells Annuar