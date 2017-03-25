Last updated Saturday, March 25, 2017 7:56 am GMT+8

Could a permanent national task force resolve Malaysia’s stateless problem?

Reuters Video: Hundreds gather in London at vigil for victims of terror attack
Hundreds of people gathered in London’s Trafalgar Square in a vigil to remember the victims of Wednesday’s attack near the UK Parliament. ― Reuters Read More

By Ida Lim
March 25, 2017

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The federal government should set up permanent task forces in every state in Malaysia to ensure stateless children with genuine cases are... Read more

How to solve Malaysia's stateless problem?
Nicol pummels France's Serme to enter British Open semis
Ireland's Coleman suffers horrific leg injury in clash against Wales
Bitter healthcare bill defeat for Trump after ultimatum to Republicans

Malaysia

Low wages trigger high debts among police

By Juliana Menon


March 25, 2017

PETALING JAYA, March 25 — The escalating cost of living in urban areas can result in lowly-paid police personnel incurring high debts. “They are in such a situation as their monthly salaries are inadequate,” Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam, the chairman of the Centre for Public Policy Studies told Malay Mail. The government, he added,... Read more

Spectators take photos during an aerobatic display by T5OB Black Eagles of the South Korean Air Force at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA’17) in Langkawi March 24, 2017. — Bernama pic

Lancar Ops Yawas, BN ajak rakyat lapor kerajaan Selangor seleweng

巫统沙巴东古州议员病逝

航空制服大比拼：哪家空姐穿得最好看？

制服象征着航空公司的形象...... ...精彩在后

Kendrick Lamar takes on Trump in new song

Kate Bosworth, Michael Kelly and Jason Ritter to star in Nat Geo war series

A journey through time at Baselworld

A Chopard Imperiale watch is displayed at the Baselworld Watch and Jewellery Show in Basel, Switzerland March 24, 2017. — Reuters pic

Creations from Viviano Sue and Misa Ii at Tokyo Fashion Week

Models present creation by designers Viviano Sue and Misa Ii from their Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo March 24, 2017. — Reuters pic

Stars at Netflix series 'Grace and Frankie' premiere

Cast members Jane Fonda (left) and Lily Tomlin attend a special screening of the Netflix series ‘Grace and Frankie’ in Los Angeles, California March 23, 2017. — Reuters pic

Designs by Manuel Alves and Manuel Goncalves at Portugal Fashion

A model presents a creation by designers Manuel Alves and Manuel Goncalves, as part of their Fall/Winter 2017/18 collection, during Portugal Fashion, Portugal, March 23, 2017. — Reuters pic

Avant-garde expressions at Tokyo Fashion Week

A sample of fashions from Acuod by Chanu, Bateeq by Michelle Tjokrosaputro and designer Rani Hatta. — Reuters pix

A show of dogs at the American Kennels Club press conference

Dogs and their handlers turn out a the American Kennel Club (AKC) press conference announcing the top ten most popular breeds in America in New York March 22, 2017. — Reuters pic

A show of dogs at the American Kennels Club press conference

Think you’ve got it tough in school? Welcome to ‘Playground’

Duration: 00:50, Published 24 Mar 2017

Reuters Video: Hundreds gather in London at vigil for victims of terror attack

New arrests as British police release photo of parliament attacker

March 25, 2017

LONDON, March 25 — British police said yesterday they had made further “significant” arrests over the Islamist-inspired terror attack on parliament, as they released the first picture of the homegrown killer who left four people dead. Khalid Masood, a 52-year-old Briton with a history of violent offences but no terrorist convictions,... Read more

US House Speaker Paul Ryan holds a news conference after Republicans pulled the American Health Care Act bill prior to a vote at the US Capitol in Washington March 25, 2017. — Reuters pic

Coleman broken leg horror mars Ireland-Wales draw

March 25, 2017

DUBLIN, March 25 — Wales were held to a 0-0 draw by the Republic of Ireland yesterday in a World Cup qualifier overshadowed by a sickening injury to Irish captain Seamus Coleman. The Everton right-back was given oxygen and stretchered off... Read more

World markets wobble as Trump health bill vote cancelled

March 25, 2017

NEW YORK, March 25 — World equity markets wobbled yesterday, with US stocks finishing mostly lower, as investors monitored a swirl of negotiations surrounding President Donald Trump's health care replacement bill, before the surprise decision to cancel the vote in Congress. The fate of the repeal of former president Barack Obama's... Read more

A man pushes a safe door at the money museum of Chile

Beer market to be featured at Artbox Singapore

March 24, 2017

SINGAPORE, March 24 — A third-floor rooftop atop a shipping container where one can take in an aerial view of the event. Three hundred vendors. Five thousand fairy lights spanning 3km, and artwork crafted on 200 pieces of sheet metal. And, perhaps most exciting for those who love beer, a beer market will be part of all the fun at Artbox... Read more

An Iraqi boy carries bread at Nabi Yunus market in the city of Mosul, Iraq. — Reuters pic

Kendrick Lamar takes on Trump in new song

March 25, 2017

NEW YORK, March 25 — Kendrick Lamar, one of the most praised voices in hip-hop, took on both US President Donald Trump and rivals in the rap world in a surprise new song. The California rapper ended the track by throwing out the date April 7 — leading fans to expect more music, and perhaps even his next album, on that date. Lamar late... Read more

See this new teaser trailer for 'Justice League'
Celebrating 60 years of the Mercedes SL Roadster

March 24, 2017

GENEVA, March 24 — In March 1957 at the Geneva Motor Show, Mercedes unveiled a car that would become the de-facto blueprint for drop top dream cars, the 300SL Roadster. Like all German manufacturers, it took a number of years for Mercedes to rebuild its reputation following the end of the Second World War. However, thanks to an... Read more

Finished cars are stored outside the SEAT factory in Martorell, near Barcelona March 25, 2017. — Reuters pic

Thousands of Israelis get filthy for ‘Mud Day’

March 24, 2017

TEL AVIV, March 24 — Thousands of Israelis and foreigners got filthy and battled through miles of obstacles on Friday to take part in the country’s first “Mud Day” race. Around 5,000 people took part in the event, organisers said, held in the main park of Israel’s commercial capital Tel Aviv. Visitors from France, America,... Read more

Inside a rattlesnake's rattle
WikiLeaks releases CIA hacks of Apple Mac computers

March 24, 2017

WASHINGTON, March 24 — The Central Intelligence Agency is able to permanently infect an Apple Mac computer so that even reinstalling the operating system will not erase the bug, according to documents published yesterday by WikiLeaks. In its second release allegedly from the CIA's arsenal of hacking tools, WikiLeaks also said that it... Read more

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau high fives a robotic arm in a robotics demonstration at Kinova Robotics in Boisbriand, Quebec March 25, 2017. — Reuters pic

Turkish Airlines says can use laptop until boarding after ban

March 24, 2017

ANKARA, March 24 ― Turkish Airlines said today passengers can use their laptops until they board in a bid to make them “more comfortable” after US and Britain introduced bans on large electronic devices in the cabin of flights from certain countries’ airports. “Laptops, tablets and other electronic devices may be used until the... Read more

A woman takes photographs of a blossoming bush in a park in Vienna March 25, 2017.  — Reuters pic

Lancar Ops Yawas, BN ajak rakyat lapor kerajaan Selangor seleweng

March 24, 2017

KUALA SELANGOR, 24 Mac ― Barisan Nasional (BN) Selangor melancarkan 'Ops Yawas' bertujuan  mengajak semua pihak di Selangor membuat laporan kepada pihak berkuasa berhubung dakwaan berlaku penyelewengan dana Skim Mesra Usia Emas (SMUE) oleh kerajaan Selangor. Pengerusinya Tan Sri Noh Omar berkata pihaknya menerima banyak aduan daripada... Selanjutnya

Orang ramai teruja melihat artifak Rasulullah SAW sempena Pameran Pendidikan Tamadun Islam Mendahului Zaman Artifak Rasulullah S.A.W dan para Sahabat di Muzium Negeri Kedah, Alor Setar 24 Mac, 2017. — Foto Bernama

Verse-imilitude: The charming tale of Sarah Dooley’s poetic protagonist

By ALAN WONG
March 24, 2017

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Abandoned by her mother when she was little and orphaned after her father and brother perished in separate accidents, Sasha Harless, the teen protagonist in Sarah Dooley's Free Verse, struggles to find her way in the small and possibly fictional American town of Caboose, West Virginia. Though she comes under the... Read more

A man looks at books at the 33rd International Book Fair in Tunis, Tunisia March 25, 2017. — Reuters pic

