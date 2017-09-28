Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Yosemite rock fall kills at least one person, hurts another

Thursday September 28, 2017
08:32 AM GMT+8

Sunset at Grand Canyon National Park, April 24, 2014. — AFP picSunset at Grand Canyon National Park, April 24, 2014. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Sept 28 — At least one person was killed and another hurt yesterday when a rockslide from the famed El Capitan granite monolith in Yosemite National Park in California rained boulders onto a popular hiking trail, a park spokesman said.

Search and rescue teams had responded to the scene and were assessing the situation, along with a park helicopter, Yosemite spokesman Scott Gediman said in a statement.

Gediman said crews were working to transport the injured person to a hospital. He said no further details were immediately available.

The rocks appeared to have fallen from an area near the popular “Waterfall Route” climbing trail during an active time for hiking in the popular national park.

Yosemite remained open and visitor services were not affected, Gediman said. — Reuters

