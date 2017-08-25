Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Yingluck’s lawyer claims he doesn’t know where she is

Friday August 25, 2017
11:47 AM GMT+8

Tools

Supporters of ousted former Thai prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra wait for her at the Supreme Court in Bangkok, Thailand, August 25, 2017. — Reuters picSupporters of ousted former Thai prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra wait for her at the Supreme Court in Bangkok, Thailand, August 25, 2017. — Reuters picBANGKOK, Aug 25 — A lawyer for former Thai prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra said this morning he did not know whether she is still in Thailand after she failed to show up for the verdict in a negligence case that could result in her facing up to 10 years in prison.

The Supreme Court set a new date of September 27 for the verdict but said it would also seek an arrest warrant for Yingluck.

The court said Yingluck gave an ear problem as the reason she could not come to court to hear the verdict.

“At 8am Yingluck’s team contacted me to say it had told the court she could not show up because of an ear fluid imbalance,” Norawit Lalaeng, Yingluck’s lawyer, told reporters.

“In the past one to two days I have not had direct contact with Yingluck but have contacted her team.”

When asked whether Yingluck was still in Thailand the lawyer replied: “I don’t know.” — Reuters 

