Yemen rebels slam Trump travel ban

Sunday January 29, 2017
04:30 PM GMT+8

Pro-Houthi rebels have decried Trump's banning en masse refugees from Yemen. — Reuters picPro-Houthi rebels have decried Trump's banning en masse refugees from Yemen. — Reuters picSANAA, Jan 29 —Yemen’s Huthi rebels have slammed US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a temporary order restricting arrivals from seven Muslim majority countries including the Arabian Peninsula country.

In a statement issued late yesterday, the rebel-controlled foreign ministry called for the decision taken “under the pretext of fighting terrorism and Islamic radicalism” to be reversed.

“All attempts to classify Yemen and its citizens as a probable source for terrorism and extremism is illegal and illegitimate,” said the statement carried by the rebel-run Saba news agency.

The Iran-backed Shiite rebels seized the capital Sanaa and other parts of Yemen in 2014, forcing the internationally recognised government to flee.

The government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, which is supported by Saudi Arabia, has not yet reacted to Trump’s tough new controls on travellers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The newly inaugurated US president signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to suspend refugee arrivals and impose tough controls on travellers from the seven countries. — AFP

