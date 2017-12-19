Worst US train accidents (VIDEO)

The scene where an Amtrak passenger train derailed on a bridge over interstate highway I-5 in DuPont, Washington, December 18, 2017. — Reuters picTACOMA (Washington), Dec 19 — Here is a look at the worst train disasters in the United States, after yesterday's deadly accident in Washington state.

1972, Chicago: 45 dead

The worst rail accident over the past 40 years or so goes back to October 1972 when two suburban trains collided in Chicago, leaving 45 dead and more than 330 injured.

1993, Alabama, 44 dead

In September 1993, 44 people died near Saraland in the southern state of Alabama when a train derailed as it crossed a bridge over the Mobile River.

2008, Chatsworth: 25 dead

The worst accident over the past decade took place on September 12, 2008, when a commuter train with 222 passengers on board crashed into a freight train at Chatsworth, 50 kilometers (30 miles) northwest of Los Angeles, killing 25.

More recent accidents

More recently the United States has seen a string of deadly train accidents.

One person died and 114 were injured on September 29, 2016, when a morning rush hour commuter train ploughed into a station in Hoboken, New Jersey, a major transport hub for Manhattan.

Ten people died on January 14, 2015, when a bus carrying 15 prison inmates and staff plunged off a Texas highway overpass and onto railway tracks below, where it was hit by a train.

Eight died on May 12, 2015 when an Amtrak train linking Washington and New York with 243 people on board derailed in Philadelphia, killing eight and injuring more than 200. The accident took place when the train entered a curve as it travelled at 170kph, twice the permitted speed.

Six died on February 3, 2015 outside New York City when a packed commuter train and a car which was crossing the track collided, leaving six dead and 15 injured.

Four died on December 1, 2013, when a suburban train travelling too fast missed a bend as it arrived in the Bronx in New York, killing four and injuring 67. — AFP