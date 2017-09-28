Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Rain

World

Worldwide airport chaos as airlines hit by computer systems crash, media reports

Thursday September 28, 2017
06:27 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Global airport chaos as check-in computer systems suffer crashGlobal airport chaos as check-in computer systems suffer crash

Najib: Federal government committed to Sarawak developmentNajib: Federal government committed to Sarawak development

China seeks deeper Singapore military tiesChina seeks deeper Singapore military ties

The Edit: Seven facts about Playboy’s Hugh Hefner (VIDEO)The Edit: Seven facts about Playboy’s Hugh Hefner (VIDEO)

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Passengers are seen waiting to check in for flights at London's Heathrow airport in this file pic. — AFP picPassengers are seen waiting to check in for flights at London's Heathrow airport in this file pic. — AFP picLONDON, Sept 28 — Frustrated travellers are facing disruption at airports across the world today after airline computer check-in systems crashed, British media reported.

According to a report by UK’s Daily Mirror, passengers at London’s Gatwick and airports in New York, Australia, Paris, Washington, Singapore, South Korea and South Africa, among many other location, said they were unable to check in for their flights with a number of airlines, including British Airways, Air France, Qantas and Lufthansa after the systems crashed, causing delays for some.

Travellers said they had been waiting to check in for nearly two hours without any luck, as the outage affected check-in services at airports and online.

The cause of the widespread outage remains unclear.

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline