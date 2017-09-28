Worldwide airport chaos as airlines hit by computer systems crash, media reports

Passengers are seen waiting to check in for flights at London's Heathrow airport in this file pic. — AFP picLONDON, Sept 28 — Frustrated travellers are facing disruption at airports across the world today after airline computer check-in systems crashed, British media reported.

According to a report by UK’s Daily Mirror, passengers at London’s Gatwick and airports in New York, Australia, Paris, Washington, Singapore, South Korea and South Africa, among many other location, said they were unable to check in for their flights with a number of airlines, including British Airways, Air France, Qantas and Lufthansa after the systems crashed, causing delays for some.

Travellers said they had been waiting to check in for nearly two hours without any luck, as the outage affected check-in services at airports and online.

The cause of the widespread outage remains unclear.