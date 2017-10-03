World reacts with shock to deadliest US mass shooting (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 — Reaction to the massacre at a Las Vegas country music festival poured in from the United States and abroad yesterday after at least 58 people were killed and more than 500 wounded in the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

US President Donald Trump in a proclamation

“Our Nation is heartbroken. We mourn with all whose loved ones were murdered and injured in last night's horrible tragedy in Las Vegas, Nevada. As we grieve, we pray that God may provide comfort and relief to all those suffering.”

Barack Obama, former US President on Twitter

“Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy.”

Mike Pence, US Vice President on Twitter

“To victims, families & loved ones affected by this senseless violence in Las Vegas, Karen & I are praying for you & offering our love. The hearts & prayers of the American people are with you. You have our condolences and sympathies. To the courageous first responders, thank you for your acts of bravery.”

Senat Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Twitter

“Keeping #LasVegas in our thoughts this morning after the horrific news.”

Hillary Clinton, former US Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate on Twitter

“Our grief isn't enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again.”

Bill Clinton, former US President on Twitter

“Thinking of the victims and responders in Las Vegas. This should be unimaginable in America."

Russian President Vladimir Putin says 'this crime which killed tens of peaceful citizens is shocking in its cruelty' in a statement on the Las Vegas mass shooting. — Reuters pic

Russian President Vladimir Putin in statement

"This crime which killed tens of peaceful citizens is shocking in its cruelty.”

Angela Merkel, German Chancellor in statement

“I was shocked by the news from Las Vegas. Our sympathy and condolences go to the relatives and families of the victims.”

Pope Francis in statement

“Deeply saddened to learn of the shooting in Las Vegas, Pope Francis sends the assurance of his spiritual closeness to all those affected by this senseless tragedy.”"

Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval on Twitter

“A tragic & heinous act of violence has shaken the #Nevada family. Our prayers are w/ the victims & all affected by this act of cowardice.”

Jim Murren, chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts International, which owns Mandalay Bay, in statement

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims of last night's shooting, their families, and those still fighting for their lives. We are working with law enforcement and will continue to do all we can to help all of those involved.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Twitter

“Words fail this morning. The friendship & support of Canadians is with the victims in Las Vegas & the people of the US.”

UN spokesman Farhan Haq in statement

“We are shocked and horrified by the violence that took place in Las Vegas. The Secretary-General is sending a letter of condolence to the US Government today to express our sorrow at the lives that were lost.”

Theresa May, British Prime Minister on Twitter

“The UK's thoughts are with the victims and the emergency services responding to the appalling attack in Las Vegas.”

Boris Johnson, British Foreign Secretary in statement

“I am horrified by the awful attack at a music festival in Las Vegas this morning. The United Kingdom stands with the American people against this indiscriminate violence. My thoughts are with all those caught up in it.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti in statement

"The loss of life in Las Vegas is profoundly horrifying. Innocent people went out for an evening of fun and walked into a nightmare that defies our ability to understand or express sorrow in words. Our hearts are heavy today — and our thoughts are with the victims of this senseless attack, their loved ones, Mayor Goodman, and all of our friends in that great city. My prayer is that they find healing, recovery, and strength in this moment of indescribable pain.”

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts on Twitter

“Thoughts & prayers are NOT enough. Not when more moms & dads will bury kids this week, & more sons & daughters will grow up without parents. Tragedies like Las Vegas have happened too many times. We need to have the conversation about how to stop gun violence. We need it NOW.”

Jerry Brown, California Governor in statement

“Our prayers and deepest sympathies are with the families and loved ones of those killed and injured in last night's tragic and senseless shooting and we stand with the people of Nevada in this difficult time.”

Massachusett Democratic Representative Seth Moulton on Twitter

“As after #Orlando, I will NOT be joining my colleagues in a moment of silence on the House Floor that just becomes an excuse for inaction.”

The government of Mexico in statement

“The government of Mexico profoundly laments yesterday's occurrences in Las Vegas, Nevada, and categorically denounces any act of violence against innocent people. The government of Mexico expresses its deep-felt condolences to the families of the victims and wishes the wounded a quick recovery.”

Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey on Twitter

“I condemn in the strongest terms possible today's terror attack in Las Vegas. I sincerely hope that such attacks won't happen in the future. On behalf of the Turkish people, I offer my condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and all Americans.” — Reuters