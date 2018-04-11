Woman files police report against Muis officer for alleged molestation

A police report was filed against a Muis officer who allegedly molested a woman at the pantry of the organisation. — iStock.com pic via AFPSINGAPORE, April 11 — A woman has filed a police report against a 28-year-old officer working at the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) for allegedly molesting her at the pantry of the organisation’s Braddell Road premises.

TODAY understands that the married male officer, Nuzulul Qadar Abdullah, is a programme consultant at Muis Academy, the organisation’s research and education arm.

Responding to TODAY’s queries, a Muis spokesman said today that it was “deeply concerned” about the allegation, and that the officer has been put on “a leave of absence pending the outcome of the investigation”.

“As a Statutory Board and the highest Islamic religious authority, Muis expects our officers to demonstrate high standards of professional and personal conduct at all times,” said the spokesman, who added that Muis is extending its full cooperation to the police.

The police confirmed yesterday that a report had been lodged, and investigations are ongoing.

The 23-year-old woman had attended a seminar on the evening of January 19 this year at Muis, and the alleged incident later took place at the pantry on the fifth floor of the organisation’s building.

TODAY understands that the woman is in the process of getting accreditation under the Asatizah Recognition Scheme, which is a requirement to be a religious teacher.

It is understood that she had first met the officer last November at another seminar, and chatted briefly with him then.

On the day of the incident, she was heading to the pantry during a dinner break when the officer allegedly tailed her.

Realising that the officer was in the pantry, the woman tried to quickly dispose her food so that she could make her exit. But in her haste, she spilled it on the floor. As she was cleaning up, the officer allegedly made physical contact when helping her. Then, as she was washing her hands, he allegedly placed his hands on her waist. She brushed him off and left the pantry.

TODAY understands there is a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera in the hallway, but not in the pantry.

Shocked by the incident, the woman later texted two close friends, before relating her account to her mother a week later.

She lodged a police report in late February after seeking advice from a counsellor from the Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware). ― TODAY