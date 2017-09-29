Woman, baby die in Guatemala mudslide

A piece of heavy equipment moves past an American flag as search work continues in the mud and debris from a massive mudslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington March 31, 2014. —Reuters picGUATEMALA CITY, Sept 29 — A woman and a baby died and eight people are missing after a mudslide in an indigenous area just north of Guatemala City, Guatemala's disaster response agency said yesterday.



The mudslide happened late Wednesday in the town of Tamahu, in the northern Alta Verapaz region, a spokesman for the CONRED agency told reporters.



It had been triggered by heavy rains and a swollen river.



Police, soldiers, firemen and volunteers were searching for the eight missing people, who are feared to be buried under tons of mud, the spokesman said.



Two hundred people and 25 homes were affected by the mudslide, and authorities opened a shelter to house them.



Guatemala is experiencing its rainy season, which runs from April to November.

The heavy precipitation has caused flooding and mudslides that so far have claimed 21 lives, affected 213,000 people and damaged or destroyed bridges and thousands of homes. — AFP