Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Woman arrested for setting Singapore flat on fire

Wednesday July 26, 2017
01:27 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Trump won’t let Assad get away with ‘horrible’ crimesTrump won’t let Assad get away with ‘horrible’ crimes

The Edit: Owning a dog could be key to keeping older people healthyThe Edit: Owning a dog could be key to keeping older people healthy

The Edit: Get ready to finally say goodbye to Flash — in 2020The Edit: Get ready to finally say goodbye to Flash — in 2020

The Edit: Alice Cooper discovers Andy Warhol classic in storage lockerThe Edit: Alice Cooper discovers Andy Warhol classic in storage locker

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The incident happened last Friday. Loanshark graffiti was also written on the wall of the affected unit. — File picThe incident happened last Friday. Loanshark graffiti was also written on the wall of the affected unit. — File picSINGAPORE, July 26 — A 25-year-old woman was arrested for her suspected involvement in a loanshark harassment case at Sengkang Central, where a Housing Development Board (HDB) unit was set on fire.

The woman is believed to be a debtor-turned-runner and had committed the harassment on behalf of an unlicensed moneylender, said the police.

The incident happened last Friday.

Loanshark graffiti was also written on the wall of the affected unit.

After investigations, the police arrested the suspect along Geylang Bahru on Monday.

In a separate case, a 48-year-old man was also arrested yesterday along Geylang Road for his suspected involvment in loanshark harassment.

The man allegedly sprayed a residential unit in the vicinity of Telok Blangah with paint.

Loanshark-related graffiti was also found written on the wall.

Both suspects will be charged in Court today under the Moneylenders Act 2010 (Revised Edition). — TODAY

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline