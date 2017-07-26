Woman arrested for setting Singapore flat on fire

The incident happened last Friday. Loanshark graffiti was also written on the wall of the affected unit. — File picSINGAPORE, July 26 — A 25-year-old woman was arrested for her suspected involvement in a loanshark harassment case at Sengkang Central, where a Housing Development Board (HDB) unit was set on fire.

The woman is believed to be a debtor-turned-runner and had committed the harassment on behalf of an unlicensed moneylender, said the police.

The incident happened last Friday.

Loanshark graffiti was also written on the wall of the affected unit.

After investigations, the police arrested the suspect along Geylang Bahru on Monday.

In a separate case, a 48-year-old man was also arrested yesterday along Geylang Road for his suspected involvment in loanshark harassment.

The man allegedly sprayed a residential unit in the vicinity of Telok Blangah with paint.

Loanshark-related graffiti was also found written on the wall.

Both suspects will be charged in Court today under the Moneylenders Act 2010 (Revised Edition). — TODAY