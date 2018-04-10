Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Wind topples giant statue of China’s first emperor

Tuesday April 10, 2018
10:38 AM GMT+8

This photo taken on April 7, 2018 shows a statue of China's first emperor Qin Shi Huang toppled by wind in Binzhou in China's eastern Shandong province. — AFP pic This photo taken on April 7, 2018 shows a statue of China's first emperor Qin Shi Huang toppled by wind in Binzhou in China's eastern Shandong province. — AFP pic BEIJING, April 10 — A strong gale-force wind has toppled a giant statue of China’s first emperor Qin Shi Huang and flattened its face at a popular tourist site in eastern Shandong province.

The 19-metre bronze replica of the monarch — who was the first to unify warring factions in China and established the Qin dynasty (221-206 BC) — was blown out of its pedestal.

Cranes were immediately called in to pick up the statue, which weighs about six tonnes, according to the state-run People’s Daily newspaper.

Photographs showed the structure was hollow, with metal bars inside.

The monument was built in 2005 to attract visitors to a local tourist resort. — AFP

