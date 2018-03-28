Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

White supremacist pleads guilty to Quebec City mosque murders

Wednesday March 28, 2018
Alexandre Bissonnette has decided to plead guilty to the charges and could face a life sentence in prison. — Picture via FacebookAlexandre Bissonnette has decided to plead guilty to the charges and could face a life sentence in prison. — Picture via FacebookQUEBEC CITY, March 28 — A white supremacist on trial for the 2017 attack on a Quebec mosque pleaded guilty today to the killing of six worshipers and six other charges of attempted murder.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 28, had initially pleaded not guilty at the start of the trial on Monday, but changed his mind only a few hours later. A publication ban prevented reporting of those court deliberations at the time.

“I’ve decided to plead guilty to all of the charges ... in order to prevent the families of the victims from having to relive” the horrors of the attack, he had said.

Sobs erupted in the courtroom as Judge Francois Huot accepted Bissonnette’s change of heart, following a court-ordered psychiatric assessment.

He could now face a life sentence, or a minimum of 25 years in prison. — AFP

