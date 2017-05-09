White House spokesman: Obama was no fan of Flynn

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, a foreign policy adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York, November 17, 2016. — NYT pic WASHINGTON, May 9 — Former US President Barack Obama made clear he did not support Michael Flynn during a meeting with then President-elect Donald Trump, the White House said yesterday.

“It’s true that the president, President Obama, made it known that he wasn’t exactly a fan of General Flynn’s,” during their one-hour meeting, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said at a news briefing.

Obama and Trump met at the Oval Office on November 10, two days after the Republican’s election victory.

Spicer was asked about new reports that Obama warned Trump against hiring Flynn, who was pushed out as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency during the Democratic president’s term, as national security adviser.

Trump later dismissed Flynn after less than a month over his contacts with Russian officials. — Reuters