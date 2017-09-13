White House says unsure if President Trump would read Clinton’s book (VIDEO)

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attends a signing of her new book ’What happened’ at Barnes & Noble bookstore at Union Square in Manhattan September 12, 2017. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Sept 13 — White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Tuesday she was unsure if President Trump would read former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s book, What Happened and called the book ‘sad.’

“Whether or not he’s going to read Hillary Clinton’s book, I am not sure, but I would think that he’s pretty well-versed on what happened,” Sanders said. “I think it’s sad...the last chapter of her public life is going to be now defined by her propping up book sales with false and reckless attacks.”

Hundreds of fans clamoured for Clinton’s autograph on Tuesday as she signed copies of her book “What Happened,” a memoir about her failed attempt to win last year’s US presidential election.

Clinton waved to supporters and chatted as she signed copies of her new book. In a tweet on Thursday (September 7), Clinton said, “Writing What Happened was hard, so is what we see every day. As we move forward & fight back, I hope this helps.” — Reuters