White House quiet on Trump prosecutor interview

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One to depart for Georgia from Nashville International Airport in Nashville, Tennessee, January 8, 2018. — Reuters pic ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Jan 9 — The White House yesterday refused to say whether President Donald Trump would sit down with investigator Robert Mueller to answer questions about possible collusion between his campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential race.

“The White House does not comment on communications with the Office of the Special Counsel out of respect for the Office of the Special Counsel and its process,” a statement from Trump lawyer Ty Cobb read.

Mueller, a former FBI director, is heading up an independent investigation into possible links between Russian activities and the Trump campaign last May.

He may also be looking at whether Trump and his inner circle sought to obstruct justice, which has raised speculation that the president himself would be interviewed.

Trump had said he fired FBI director James Comey in part because of his earlier investigation into Russia and the 2016 election.

Trump has also indicated he would talk to Mueller, although the political and legal risks of a sitting president being questioned by the special prosecutor are manifold.

Two of Trump’s campaign aides have already admitted to lying to investigators and have become cooperative witnesses for the investigation. — AFP