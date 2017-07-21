White House: Despite recusal, Trump has confidence in Sessions (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON, July 21 — President Donald Trump has confidence in Attorney-General Jeff Sessions despite saying in a New York Times interview on Wednesday that he was disappointed in him for recusing himself from an FBI investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, a White House spokeswoman said yesterday.
“As the president said yesterday, he was disappointed in the Attorney-General Sessions’ decision to recuse himself, but clearly he has confidence in him or he would not be the Attorney-General,” spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a press briefing. — Reuters