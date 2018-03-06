What next? Post-election scenarios for Italy

An activist wearing a mask of Forza Italia party leader Silvio Berlusconi poses during a tour, the day after Italy’s parliamentary election, in Rome March 5, 2018. — Reuters picROME, March 6 — Italy’s general election left the country with a hung parliament in which no single party or coalition commands an overall majority, leaving few options to form a government.

The pre-election prospect of a grand coalition between Silvio Berlusconi’s centre-right Forza Italia (Go Italy) party and the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) was torpedoed after the two underperformed on election night.

It leaves the populist Five Star Movement (M5S) and the far-right League party in the driving seat, with some rebellious elements of the PD also open to trying to forge an alliance.

Here are three possible scenarios following the election:

Right-wing coalition

A coalition of far-right groups and Forza Italia took 37 per cent of the vote, the leading bloc in the election.

But it was a stinging defeat for Berlusconi as the anti-immigrant League party, headed by Matteo Salvini, emerged as the strongest party in the coalition, taking almost 18 per cent of the vote compared to Berlusconi’s 14 per cent.

The bloc is short of an absolute majority but Salvini has said it has the “right and the duty” to govern the country.

The eurosceptic also staked his claim for leadership saying that the leading party in the coalition should nominate the future premier.

Five Star alliance

The populist M5S was the other election success story, sweeping Italy’s south to become the single leading party with 33 per cent of votes.

Despite previously ruling out forming alliances, its leader Luigi Di Maio has now pronounced he feels “the responsibility to form a government for Italy” and would be open to discussions.

The far-right League has ruled out any partnership, with leader Salvini stating: “N.O. No, underlined three times.”

That leaves the shock prospect of M5S teaming up with PD, whose centre-left coalition picked up just under 23 per cent of the vote.

Defeated PD leader Matteo Renzi has said he will not step down until a new government is formed, and insisted that the party would “not be a crutch for anti-system forces”.

That has angered those within the PD who are open to working with M5S.

“In order to cling on, he is willing to stall the political system,” said Michele Emiliano, governor of the Puglia region and a leading PD member.

Stalemate

If there is no clear majority, President Sergio Mattarella could choose to leave in place the current centre-left government of Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

This would allow time to set up a temporary government to reform the electoral law and organise new elections.

But the process would take time as consultations could only start after parliament’s newly-elected lawmakers meet for the first time on March 23 to elect speakers of the two houses of parliament.

After a stalemate following Italy’s last election in 2013, it took more than two months to form a government. — AFP