Washington prepares for inauguration as protesters march on (VIDEO)

Monday January 16, 2017
03:44 PM GMT+8

People protest against US President-elect Donald Trump as electors gather to cast their votes for US president at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, US, December 19, 2016. — Reuters picPeople protest against US President-elect Donald Trump as electors gather to cast their votes for US president at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, US, December 19, 2016. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Jan 16 — On a beautiful Sunday morning, the steps of the capitol were bustling with activity.

In just days, these seats will be full, with hundreds of thousands expected for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Various military members and congressional and Trump campaign staffers did a rehearsal yesterday, with US Army Sergeant Major Greg Lowery standing in for the 45th president.

Trump’s inauguration comes after a divisive election... so divisive that about 30 groups have gotten permits to protest before, during and after the inauguration.

On Saturday, about 2,000 mostly black protesters rallied near the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

Then on Sunday, dozens of protesters marched through the District, promising to keep their demonstrations up every day... a promise that will likely follow the president all the way to the White House. — Reuters

