Washington condemns deadly truck attack in Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (centre) and Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman visit the scene where police said a Palestinian rammed his truck into a group of Israeli soldiers on a popular promenade in Jerusalem, January 8, 2017. — Reuters picJERUSALEM, Jan 9 — The White House yesterday condemned “in the strongest terms” a truck attack in Jerusalem that killed four Israeli soldiers.

“Such cowardly acts can never be justified, and we call on all to send a clear and unequivocal message that terrorism must never be tolerated,” said National Security Council spokesman Ned Price in a statement.

A Palestinian rammed a truck into a group of Israeli soldiers visiting a popular tourist spot in Jerusalem yesterday, killing four and wounding 17 others, authorities there said.

The driver was also killed at the location overlooking holy sites such as the Dome of the Rock and providing one of the most spectacular views of Jerusalem.

“The United States condemns in the strongest terms today’s horrific terrorist attack in Jerusalem,” the White House statement read.

US Vice President Joe Biden took to Twitter to denounce the incident.

“I strongly condemn today’s cowardly terrorist attack in Jerusalem and pray for the victims, the wounded, and their families,” Biden wrote.

A wave of Palestinian knife, gun and car-ramming attacks broke out in October 2015, but the violence had greatly subsided in recent months. — AFP