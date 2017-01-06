Last updated Friday, January 06, 2017 11:53 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

VP Joe Biden tells Donald Trump to ‘grow up’

Friday January 6, 2017
07:35 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Zidane: ‘Intelligent’ Ronaldo accepts need to rest moreZidane: ‘Intelligent’ Ronaldo accepts need to rest more

Visiting Turkish academic languishing in Sungai Buloh PrisonVisiting Turkish academic languishing in Sungai Buloh Prison

Le Pen calls for Frexit if EU denies France key powersLe Pen calls for Frexit if EU denies France key powers

The Edit: BBC’s ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ draws controversyThe Edit: BBC’s ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ draws controversy

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

US Vice President Joe Biden meets with Japanese business leaders at the headquarters of internet commerce and mobile games provider DeNA Co. in Tokyo December 3, 2013. — Reuters picUS Vice President Joe Biden meets with Japanese business leaders at the headquarters of internet commerce and mobile games provider DeNA Co. in Tokyo December 3, 2013. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 — US Vice-President Joe Biden has a blunt suggestion for President-elect Donald Trump: It is time to “grow up”.

Asked about a few of Trump’s controversial remarks and tweets since winning the November election, Biden had some intemperate comments of his own.

“Grow up Donald, grow up, time to be an adult, you’re president,” he told television station PBS in an interview broadcast yesterday.

“Time to do something. Show us what you have.”

Trump earlier yesterday described America’s leading congressional Democrat as the “head clown”.

Biden has indicated he will not step away from the political fray entirely when he leaves office with President Barack Obama on January 20. 

The vice president has already been chiming in on how Democrats should respond to their shock election defeat, suggesting a renewed focus on the working and middle class. 

“It’s going to be much clearer what he’s for and against and what we’re for and against,” Biden told PBS. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline