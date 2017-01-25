Trump moves to restrict immigration, build border wall (VIDEO)

US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrive for a meeting with US auto industry CEOs at the White House, January 24, 2017. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Jan 25 — President Donald Trump moving ahead on two of his most controversial campaign promises, restricting immigrants from seven countries in the Middle East and Africa, and building a wall along the Mexican border.

Reuters exclusively reporting that Trump plans to sign several executive orders today to block US visas for migrants from Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, and Sudan.

Trump tweeted late yesterday saying he’ll direct the construction of the Mexican border wall, and Congressional aides and immigration experts briefed on the orders say they’re also likely to start a temporary ban on refugee admission from all countries, except religious minorities fleeing persecution.

Until the State Department and Homeland Security can usher in the “extreme vetting” Trump promised over election season.

“From 9/11 to San Bernardino, we have seen how failures to screen who is entering the United States, puts all of our citizens and everyone in this room, at danger,” he said in September last year.

At campaign stops across America, and in debates with Hillary Clinton, Trump pounded the theme of keeping the nation safe by blocking immigrants from nations known to house militias, especially those connected with Islamic State.

He also made a point to use the term “radical Islamic terrorism,” chiding both Clinton and President Obama for avoiding that phrase.

During the campaign, attacks reported to be inspired by Islamic State killed 14 people in San Bernardino, California and 49 in Orlando, Florida.

Since his inauguration Friday, Trump’s already signed executive orders rolling back several Obama Administration initiatives, and yesterday, issued one that would clear the way for construction of two controversial oil pipelines opposed by environmentalists. ― Reuters