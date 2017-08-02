Venezuela’s Maduro moves to swear in new assembly

The 545 members of the so-called Constituent Assembly, which includes Maduro’s wife and son, were to be sworn in at a concert arena, the president’s press office said.
Assembly members will be seated Thursday in the main chamber of the now opposition-controlled National Assembly, the office said. — AFP
Wednesday August 2, 2017
10:03 PM GMT+8
