Venezuela’s Maduro moves to swear in new assembly

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (centre) speaks during a meeting with supporters in Caracas, Venezuela July 30, 2017. Picture taken July 30, 2017. — Miraflores Palace/Handout via ReutersCARACAS, Aug 2 — Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro plans to swear in a new assembly with extraordinary powers today, officials said, as he moves to shore up his rule in the face of domestic resistance and international condemnation.



The 545 members of the so-called Constituent Assembly, which includes Maduro’s wife and son, were to be sworn in at a concert arena, the president’s press office said.



Assembly members will be seated Thursday in the main chamber of the now opposition-controlled National Assembly, the office said. — AFP