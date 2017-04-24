Last updated Monday, April 24, 2017 10:05 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Venezuela pro-government protester dies, raising toll to 21

Monday April 24, 2017
09:19 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Catalans celebrate Sant Jordi with red roses and booksThe Edit: Catalans celebrate Sant Jordi with red roses and books

Triumph, tears mark night of French political theatreTriumph, tears mark night of French political theatre

The Edit: Making bags from plastic wasteThe Edit: Making bags from plastic waste

The Edit: ‘Furious’ heads North American box-office profitsThe Edit: ‘Furious’ heads North American box-office profits

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Venezuelan opposition activists clash with the police during a march against the government of President NIcolas Maduro, in Caracas, on April 22, 2017. — Reuters picVenezuelan opposition activists clash with the police during a march against the government of President NIcolas Maduro, in Caracas, on April 22, 2017. — Reuters picCARACAS, April 24 — A woman wounded while participating in an April 19 pro-government march died yesterday, an official said, raising the death toll in three weeks of unrest in Venezuela to 21.

Almelina Carrillo, 47, succumbed to injuries suffered when she was struck in the head by a bottle thrown from a building during the march in Caracas, Venezuela’s state ombudsman Tarek Saab said on Twitter.

Venezuela has seen near-daily protests since the beginning of April, with opponents of President Nicolas Maduro demanding his ouster.

The opposition blames Maduro for the unraveling of the oil giant’s once-booming economy, leaving the country with critical shortages of food, medicine and basic goods.

Anti-government protests today called for are urging demonstrators to block roads in a bid to grind Venezuela to a halt. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline