Venezuela pro-government protester dies, raising toll to 21

Venezuelan opposition activists clash with the police during a march against the government of President NIcolas Maduro, in Caracas, on April 22, 2017. — Reuters picCARACAS, April 24 — A woman wounded while participating in an April 19 pro-government march died yesterday, an official said, raising the death toll in three weeks of unrest in Venezuela to 21.

Almelina Carrillo, 47, succumbed to injuries suffered when she was struck in the head by a bottle thrown from a building during the march in Caracas, Venezuela’s state ombudsman Tarek Saab said on Twitter.

Venezuela has seen near-daily protests since the beginning of April, with opponents of President Nicolas Maduro demanding his ouster.

The opposition blames Maduro for the unraveling of the oil giant’s once-booming economy, leaving the country with critical shortages of food, medicine and basic goods.

Anti-government protests today called for are urging demonstrators to block roads in a bid to grind Venezuela to a halt. — AFP