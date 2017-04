Venezuela opposition calls new protest today (VIDEO)

CARACAS, April 20 — Opponents of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro called for fresh protests today after a day of deadly clashes, upping the ante in their bid to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

“Tomorrow, at the same time, we are summoning the whole Venezuelan people to mobilise,” senior opposition leader Henrique Capriles told a news conference.

“Today, there were millions of us and tomorrow even more of us have to come out.” — AFP

Police help an injured colleague during clashes with opposition supporters during protests against unpopular leftist President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela April 19, 2017. — Reuters pic