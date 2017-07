Venezuela opposition calls for fresh new protests (VIDEO)

CARACAS, July 31 — Venezuela’s opposition called for new protests tomorrow and Wednesday against the inauguration of a powerful new assembly that embattled President Nicolas Maduro has tasked with writing a new constitution.

“We do not recognize this fraudulent process,” senior opposition leader Henrique Capriles said yesterday at the close of a widely criticised election to choose the assembly’s members, a vote marred by violence that left at least nine people dead. — AFP

Demonstrators man a barricade after clashes broke out while the Constituent Assembly election was being carried out in Caracas, Venezuela, July 30, 2017. — Reuters pic