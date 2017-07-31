Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Vehicle plows into crowd in Los Angeles, nine hurt

Monday July 31, 2017
A ninth person, an off-duty Los Angeles firefighter, was hurt but did not need to be taken to a hospital. — File picA ninth person, an off-duty Los Angeles firefighter, was hurt but did not need to be taken to a hospital. — File picLOS ANGELES, July 31 — A vehicle plowed into a crowd in Los Angeles yesterday and injured nine people, one critically, authorities said, but it was not clear if the incident was intentional.

Eight people were being transported to hospitals after the vehicle struck the crowd on West Pico Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department said on Twitter.

A ninth person, an off-duty Los Angeles firefighter, was hurt but did not need to be taken to a hospital, it said.

A 44-year-old man was in critical condition, the fire department said.

Three people were seriously injured, and four were in fair condition, with the ages of the seven ranging from 18 to 51, it said.

Los Angeles’ NBC television affiliate, KNBC, said the vehicle was a van and the driver had remained at the scene.

The fire department tweets did not say if the incident was intentional.

Islamist militants mounted vehicle attacks in the past year on pedestrians in Britain, France, Germany, Israel and Sweden, and a man drove a van last month into a crowd of worshippers leaving a London mosque. — Reuters

