Vatican, Myanmar, establish full relations as Suu Kyi visits Pope

Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi is barred by her country's constitution from being President. — Reuters picVATICAN CITY, May 4 —The Vatican and Myanmar today established full diplomatic relations on the day that Pope Francis met with the country’s leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, the Vatican said.

The Vatican had previously been represented in Myanmar by an apostolic delegate to the local church who was based in Thailand. — Reuters