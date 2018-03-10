US’s Tillerson ‘not feeling well’, cancels activities in Kenya

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is four days into his first diplomatic trip to Africa. — Reuters picNAIROBI, March 10 —US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson cancelled scheduled events today on the second day of a visit to Kenya because he had been feeling unwell, a State Department spokesman said, adding that he would resume his programme tomorrow.

“The secretary is not feeling well after a long couple days working on major issues back home such as North Korea and has cancelled his events for the day,” spokesman Steve Goldstein told reporters travelling with Tillerson.

“Some events will go ahead without him, while they are looking at the possibility of rescheduling others,” said Goldstein, under-secretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs at the State Department.

Goldstein later said the secretary’s health had improved. “The Secretary is feeling better and will resume his normal schedule tomorrow,” he said.

Tillerson, 65, is four days into his first diplomatic trip to Africa, where he has visited Ethiopia, Djibouti and Kenya, and is scheduled to go on to Nigeria and Chad.

During the trip he has also been involved behind the scenes in discussions within the administration on a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

A US embassy official in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, said US Ambassador to Kenya Bob Godec and Kenyan Health Minister Sicily Kariuki would attend events on Saturday morning.

Tillerson had been scheduled to lay a wreath at the site of the 1998 bombing of the US embassy in Nairobi, in which more than 200 people were killed, and attend an event to highlight US health assistance in Africa. — Reuters