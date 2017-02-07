Last updated Tuesday, February 07, 2017 11:39 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

USGS: Strong 5.6 quake jolts northern India

Tuesday February 7, 2017
08:27 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Lady Gaga to open Rock in Rio music festival this yearThe Edit: Lady Gaga to open Rock in Rio music festival this year

Tech sector leads resistance to Trump travel ban (VIDEO)Tech sector leads resistance to Trump travel ban (VIDEO)

The Edit: Britney Spears asks fans to pray for niece injured in crashThe Edit: Britney Spears asks fans to pray for niece injured in crash

Israel legalises settler homes on private Palestinian landIsrael legalises settler homes on private Palestinian land

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A man clears debris after his house partially collapsed following an earthquake, in Srinagar, India April 10, 2016. — Reuters picA man clears debris after his house partially collapsed following an earthquake, in Srinagar, India April 10, 2016. — Reuters picNEW DELHI, Feb 7 — A strong 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit northern India late last night, the US Geological Survey said, rattling cities as far away as the capital New Delhi.

The quake struck at 10:33pm with the tremor’s epicentre 35km northwest of the Himalayan town of Pipalkoti in northern India’s Uttarakhand state, the USGS said. 

An AFP reporter in Delhi, some 285km south of the epicentre, said minor tremors jolted the capital, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. 

Across the northern border in neighbouring Nepal a deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Himalayan nation in 2015, killing nearly 9,000 people and destroying over half a million homes. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline