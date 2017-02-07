USGS: Strong 5.6 quake jolts northern India

A man clears debris after his house partially collapsed following an earthquake, in Srinagar, India April 10, 2016. — Reuters picNEW DELHI, Feb 7 — A strong 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit northern India late last night, the US Geological Survey said, rattling cities as far away as the capital New Delhi.

The quake struck at 10:33pm with the tremor’s epicentre 35km northwest of the Himalayan town of Pipalkoti in northern India’s Uttarakhand state, the USGS said.

An AFP reporter in Delhi, some 285km south of the epicentre, said minor tremors jolted the capital, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Across the northern border in neighbouring Nepal a deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Himalayan nation in 2015, killing nearly 9,000 people and destroying over half a million homes. — AFP