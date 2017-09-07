Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

US warns of sanctions on any country trading with North Korea

Thursday September 7, 2017
09:26 AM GMT+8

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington February 14, 2017. — Reuters picUS Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington February 14, 2017. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Sept 7 — US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said yesterday that if the United Nations does not put additional sanctions on North Korea over nuclear tests, he has an executive order ready for President Donald Trump to sign that would impose sanctions on any country that trades with Pyongyang.

“I have an executive order prepared. It’s ready to go to the president. It will authorize me to stop doing trade, and put sanctions on anybody that does trade with North Korea.

“The president will consider that at the appropriate time once he gives the UN time to act,” Mnuchin told reporters on a flight back to Washington from North Dakota, where Trump gave a speech on tax reform. — Reuters

