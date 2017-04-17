Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

US Vice President Pence arrives near DMZ after failed N. Korea missile

Monday April 17, 2017
08:59 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: How these Ukrainians risk lives to bring light to the frontlineThe Edit: How these Ukrainians risk lives to bring light to the frontline

The Edit: Is ‘The Last Jedi’ teaser a carbon copy of ‘The Force Awakens’?The Edit: Is ‘The Last Jedi’ teaser a carbon copy of ‘The Force Awakens’?

The Edit: Are Chris Pine and Sofia Boutella dating?The Edit: Are Chris Pine and Sofia Boutella dating?

What you can buy with RM50 and S$50 at a supermarketWhat you can buy with RM50 and S$50 at a supermarket

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

US Vice President Mike Pence arrives at Camp Bonifas near the truce village of Panmunjom, in Paju, South Korea, April 17, 2017. — Reuters picUS Vice President Mike Pence arrives at Camp Bonifas near the truce village of Panmunjom, in Paju, South Korea, April 17, 2017. — Reuters picMUNSAN, April 17 — Mike Pence arrived at the gateway to the Demilitarised Zone dividing the two Koreas today, an AFP correspondent reported, in a show of US resolve hours after North Korea failed in its attempt to test another missile.

The US vice president flew by helicopter into Camp Bonifas, a US-led United Nations command post just a few hundred metres (yards) south of the DMZ. From there, he was expected to move to the truce village of Panmunjom that straddles one of the most heavily militarised borders on Earth.

Tensions between Pyongyang and Washington have soared in recent weeks, as a series of North Korean weapons tests have wrought ever-more bellicose warnings from Donald Trump’s administration.

The new and inexperienced US president has indicated he will not allow North Korea to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the western United States.

A top White House foreign policy advisor yesterday became the latest Trump official to warn that while diplomatic pressure was preferable, US military action is very much on the table.

“We have a wide array of tools at disposal for the president should he choose to use them,” the official said. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline