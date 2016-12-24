US troops celebrate Christmas with orphans in South Korea (VIDEO)

The orphanage in Dongducheon said the children participating in the event were very excited about the rare chance to meet ‘American’ Santas. — Reuters video screengrabSEOUL, Dec 24 — While away from their families, these US troops based north of Seoul were sharing the gift of Christmas cheer with children who have no loved ones of their own.

Some of them played Santa for the youngsters from a local orphanage.

“So I like being here, it’s not fun being away from home, but when we get to be here, and spending time with, it makes it lot more fun, being here with the orphans, and spending time with them, get to see them, being excited about the holidays, and get to help contribute to that,” says Adam Elborn, Captain at 2nd Battalion, 34th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division based out of Fort Riley, Kansas.

About 28,500 US troops based in South Korea are helping to defend the country against nuclear-armed North Korea, which has remained in a technical state of war with the South for decades. — Reuters