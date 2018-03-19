Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

US top court rebuffs Arizona killer’s death penalty challenge

Monday March 19, 2018
09:58 PM GMT+8

Abel Daniel Hidalgo received the death penalty for fatally shooting two men. — AFPAbel Daniel Hidalgo received the death penalty for fatally shooting two men. — AFPWASHINGTON, March 19 — The US Supreme Court today rebuffed a direct challenge to the constitutionality of the death penalty, refusing to hear an Arizona contract killer's argument that it amounts to impermissible cruel and unusual punishment and that American society has reached a consensus on the need to strike it down.

The justices also rejected death row inmate Abel Daniel Hidalgo's bid to strike down Arizona's death penalty law, which he argued makes too many defendants in the state eligible for capital punishment. Hidalgo fatally shot two men at a Phoenix body shop in 2001 after being paid US$1,000 by a gang member and pleaded guilty in 2015. — Reuters

