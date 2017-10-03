Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

US to expel nearly two-thirds of Cuban embassy staff, say sources

Tuesday October 3, 2017
10:53 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Stella McCartney lays waste to disposable fashion in ParisThe Edit: Stella McCartney lays waste to disposable fashion in Paris

The Edit: Local film ‘Shuttle Life’ nets Golden Horse nominationsThe Edit: Local film ‘Shuttle Life’ nets Golden Horse nominations

The Edit: ‘Bad Genius’ is highest grossing Thai movie in MalaysiaThe Edit: ‘Bad Genius’ is highest grossing Thai movie in Malaysia

US said about to kick out two-thirds of Cuban embassy staffUS said about to kick out two-thirds of Cuban embassy staff

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The US State Department is expected to announce the explusion of staff at the Cuban embassy in the US October 3, 2017. — Reuters picThe US State Department is expected to announce the explusion of staff at the Cuban embassy in the US October 3, 2017. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Oct 3 — The Trump administration will order nearly two-thirds of Cuba's diplomatic personnel to leave the United States after months of mysterious “attacks” that have damaged the health of US embassy staff in Havana, according to a congressional source and a person familiar with the plan.

The US State Department is expected to announce the expulsions as soon as today, the sources said on Monday.

It follows an announcement on Friday that the United States was cutting its diplomatic presence in Cuba by more than half as it warned US citizens not to visit because of unexplained incidents that have caused hearing loss, dizziness and fatigue among US embassy personnel.

The latest plan was first reported by the Miami Herald, which cited a source as saying the expulsion of Cuban personnel was “reciprocity” for the US drawdown from Havana. — Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline