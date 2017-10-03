US to expel nearly two-thirds of Cuban embassy staff, say sources

The US State Department is expected to announce the explusion of staff at the Cuban embassy in the US October 3, 2017. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Oct 3 — The Trump administration will order nearly two-thirds of Cuba's diplomatic personnel to leave the United States after months of mysterious “attacks” that have damaged the health of US embassy staff in Havana, according to a congressional source and a person familiar with the plan.

The US State Department is expected to announce the expulsions as soon as today, the sources said on Monday.

It follows an announcement on Friday that the United States was cutting its diplomatic presence in Cuba by more than half as it warned US citizens not to visit because of unexplained incidents that have caused hearing loss, dizziness and fatigue among US embassy personnel.

The latest plan was first reported by the Miami Herald, which cited a source as saying the expulsion of Cuban personnel was “reciprocity” for the US drawdown from Havana. — Reuters