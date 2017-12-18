US Senator John McCain to miss key tax vote

US Senator John McCain attends a news conference in Mexico City December 20, 2016. — Reuters pic WASHINGTON, Dec 18 — US Senator John McCain will miss a key vote on the Republican tax bill, further narrowing the already-thin margin of support for the controversial measure, US media reported Sunday.

The legislation, which will slash corporate taxes as well as cutting those for individuals, has been criticised as primarily benefiting the wealthy.

The measure is President Donald Trump’s last shot at a major legislative accomplishment in his first year in office.

CBS News reported that McCain, who was hospitalized for side effects of chemotherapy treatment for brain cancer, returned to Arizona on Sunday and would miss the tax overhaul vote.

CNN also reported that McCain would miss the vote, which is expected to be held in the next few days.

His daughter Meghan said her father would be spending the holidays in Arizona.

“My father is doing well and we are all looking forward to spending Christmas together in Arizona,” she wrote on Twitter.

If McCain is absent, Republicans -- who have a 52-48 majority in the Senate -- can only afford one defection if the measure is to pass.

No Democrats or independents support the legislation in the Senate. It is expected to comfortably pass the House.

McCain, an 81-year-old former prisoner of war and 2008 Republican presidential nominee was diagnosed in July with a brain tumor known as a glioblastoma, after doctors found a blood clot over his left eye during a routine checkup.

He has been critical of Trump and cast a crucial “no” vote on the president’s effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act health law, helping to torpedo the measure. — AFP