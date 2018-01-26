US seeks to build stronger military advantage over China

Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson is currently on a visiting tour of regional US allies. — Picture courtesy of US Air ForceKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 —The US seeks to assert its status as an Indo-Pacific power and gain a stronger military advantage over regional rival China in the South China Sea area after announcing a defense strategy focusing on “Great Power Competition” according to a top military official.

Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson told Malay Mail via telephone conference that US in its recently unveiled National Defense Strategy is targeting to develop military strength in the region to ensure that China abided by a “rules-based international order”.

“Our strategy is to build a stronger military advantage in order to convince China to choose peaceful competition within common principles and cooperation on key issues rather than choosing confrontation, conflict and aggression.

“Our approach to the Indo-Pacific region is to promote a stable and prosperous region in which a rules based international order is respected not just for large powers but for every country,” she said.

Defence Secretary James Mattis had last week announced a return to “Great Power Competition” as part of the country’s approach in dealing with what it views as a resurgent Russia and revisionist China.

The US also outlined a strategy of achieving dominance over the Indo-Pacific, a region encompassing the Indian Ocean, Western Pacific and critically the South China Sea.

Wilson suggested that US would side with Asean countries who are currently engaged in competing claims with China over the South China Sea.

“We are an Indo-Pacific power with long standing interests in the region. The strategy announced by Secretary Mattis recognises that we have returned to an era of great power competition and that is a central challenge to American security and prosperity.

“It recognises that we are stronger together with our allies and partners than we are alone.

“One of the important elements of our defense strategy is to deepen our relations with our allies and partners,” she said.

Wilson who is currently on a visiting tour of regional US allies said the country wants to strengthen its ties with its partners in the region.

She also said the new approach would not leave behind other critical issues in the region such as the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and the War on Terror.

“Our goal with North Korea is a verifiable denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

“North Korea poses a threat to all nations in the region and beyond. The air force always supports diplomatic efforts but we provide military options to the president should diplomacy fail,” she said.

“We also rendered support to Philippines in their struggle with Islamic State-linked fighters on Mindanao when we were called upon and will continue to support their efforts with their consent and cooperation.”