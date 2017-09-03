Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Mostly Cloudy

US President Trump discusses North Korea with Japan’s Abe

Sunday September 3, 2017
10:03 AM GMT+8

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on North Korea accompanied by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida February 11, 2017. — Reuters picUS President Donald Trump delivers remarks on North Korea accompanied by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida February 11, 2017. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Sept 3 — US President Donald Trump yesterday spoke by telephone with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to discuss the escalating threats from North Korea, the White House said.

The conversation between the American and Japanese leaders came as North Korea said it had developed a more advanced thermonuclear weapon that possesses “great destructive power.”

Pyongyang said the weapon would be loaded on a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that experts believe has the range to hit much of the US.

“The two leaders reaffirmed the importance of close cooperation between the United States, Japan and South Korea in the face of the growing threat from North Korea,” the White House said in a statement. “President Trump noted that he looks forward to continued trilateral coordination on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly.”

Trump spoke to Abe while flying back to Washington after visiting storm-ravaged Houston. — Reuters

