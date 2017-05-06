Last updated -- GMT+8

US police officer charged with boy’s murder in Dallas (VIDEO)

Saturday May 6, 2017
DALLAS, May 6 — A suburban Dallas police officer charged with murder yesterday for killing an unarmed 15-year-old boy.

The department said officers were responding to a disturbance last Saturday night and heard multiple gunshots. They came across a vehicle, ordered it to stop, but it pulled away.

Thats when Balch Springs Police officer Roy Oliver fired his rifle at the car, hitting and killing Edwards. Oliver was later fired.

Screenshot from Reuters Video on Dallas police officer charged with boy's murder.Screenshot from Reuters Video on Dallas police officer charged with boy's murder.Police saying former officer Oliver claimed he fired because the car was backing into him, but body-camera footage later found that not to be the case.

The incident sparking outrage nationwide, and horrifying the primarily black and Hispanic community where the shooting took place. — Reuters

