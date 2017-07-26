US pledges US$140m to Lebanon in Syrian refugee aid

Lebanon is hosting at least 1.5 million Syrian refugees.— Reuters picBEIRUT, July 26 — The United States will give Lebanon an additional US$140 million (RM600 million) to assist Syrian refugees and the communities hosting them, the State Department said on Wednesday, during a state visit by the Lebanese Prime Minister.

Lebanon is hosting at least 1.5 million Syrian refugees who have fled the more than six-year conflict next door and who now make up about a quarter of Lebanon’s population.

This grant means the United States has given Lebanon more than US$1.5 billion in humanitarian assistance since the start of the Syrian conflict in 2012, a State Department statement said.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri met US President Donald Trump this week. Trump said the United States will continue to support the Lebanese army in its fight to stop Islamic State and other militant groups gaining a foothold inside the country.

The US money will be used for food, shelter and medical assistance for Syrian refugees and Lebanese host communities. It will also support water and wastewater infrastructure projects, the State Department said. — Reuters