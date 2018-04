US pastor denies allegations of coup links as Turkey trial begins

Andrew Brunson has denied involvement in illegal activities. — Dogan/AFP picIZMIR, April 16 — A US pastor denied allegations of links to a group accused of orchestrating a failed military coup in Turkey today as he went on trial in a case that has fuelled strains in relations between Ankara and Washington.

“I do not accept the charges mentioned in the indictment. I was never involved in any illegal activities,” Andrew Brunson, speaking in Turkish, told the court in the western Turkish province of Izmir. — Reuters